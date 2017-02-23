Check It Out: The Trailer Of Rahul Bose’s Poorna Is Inspiring

Divya Rao Feb . 23 . 2017
Poorna

After much anticipation, the trailer or Poorna is finally here and it will leave you in awe of Poorna Malavath. Malavath was 13 when she climbed Mount Everest, making her the youngest girl in history to so. It talks about what it meant to be a poor, uneducated girl from a tribal town, and what it takes to overcome those barriers and boundaries.

Rahul Bose, who has directed, produced and even acted in the film, spoke about the journey.

It’s been a 20 month journey, and a journey that took us from the flat lands of Telangana to the top of the Everest. It was +45 degrees in Telangana and -15 in Sikkim, where we shot. So, in these 60 degrees lies the trailer of the film.

You can watch the trailer here.

Amazed, aren’t you?

Poorna Rahul Bose
