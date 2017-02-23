Deepika Padukone Wears The Holy Grail Of Denim Dresses

#GiletteVenus 💙💙 @deepikapadukone wearing @designerdionne @dolcegabbana hair and makeup @danielbauermakeupandhair A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:16am PST

Deepika Padukone wore a denim dress that was far from basic. Another feather on stylist Shaleena Nathani‘s hat as she picks out this one-sided cold-shoulder dress from Dolce & Gabbana. Even though her denim dress is simple, her silhouette is what makes this outfit way too hot. To add on to the look, Shaleena paired this look with a snazzy peep-toe heels from Designer Dionne.

💙💙 #Gilettevenus @deepikapadukone wearing @designerdionne shoes @dolcegabbana hair and makeup @danielbauermakeupandhair #gilettevenusevent A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:15am PST

This surely is another stellar look added to the empire of cool looks Deepika has pulled off recently. We just cannot stop staring, can you?

The increasingly and outrageously beautiful Deepika today for Venus. Literally turning every head! …with a little help from myself, Shaleena and Karishma #deepikapadukone #venus #shaleenanathani #danielbauermakeupandhair #nofilter A post shared by Daniel Bauer Makeup And Hair (@danielbauermakeupandhair) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:12am PST

Her makeup is as flawless as her outfit. Celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer charms us with well strobe cheeks and matte nude lips. Tell us what you think about Deepika Padukone‘s look?

Are you obsessed with denim dresses? Checkout this dress similar to Deepika’s dress.