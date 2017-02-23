Deepika Padukone Wears The Holy Grail Of Denim Dresses

Deepika Padukone wore a denim dress that was far from basic. Another feather on stylist Shaleena Nathani‘s hat as she picks out this one-sided cold-shoulder dress from Dolce & Gabbana. Even though her denim dress is simple, her silhouette is what makes this outfit way too hot. To add on to the look, Shaleena paired this look with a snazzy peep-toe heels from Designer Dionne.
This surely is another stellar look added to the empire of cool looks Deepika has pulled off recently. We just cannot stop staring, can you?
Her makeup is as flawless as her outfit. Celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer charms us with well strobe cheeks and matte nude lips. Tell us what you think about Deepika Padukone‘s look?
Are you obsessed with denim dresses? Checkout this dress similar to Deepika’s dress.