Deepika Padukone Wears The Holy Grail Of Denim Dresses

Hrishitaa Sharma Feb . 23 . 2017

#GiletteVenus 💙💙 @deepikapadukone wearing @designerdionne @dolcegabbana hair and makeup @danielbauermakeupandhair

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on

Deepika Padukone wore a denim dress that was far from basic. Another feather on stylist Shaleena Nathani‘s hat as she picks out this one-sided cold-shoulder dress from Dolce & Gabbana. Even though her denim dress is simple, her silhouette is what makes this outfit way too hot. To add on to the look, Shaleena paired this look with a snazzy peep-toe heels from Designer Dionne.

This surely is another stellar look added to the empire of cool looks Deepika has pulled off recently. We just cannot stop staring, can you?

Her makeup is as flawless as her outfit. Celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer charms us with well strobe cheeks and matte nude lips. Tell us what you think about Deepika Padukone‘s look?

Are you obsessed with denim dresses? Checkout this dress similar to Deepika’s dress. ShopNow

22
TAGS
celebrity fashion Celebrity outfit Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Daniel Baur Deepika Padukone Shaleena Nathani
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Daniel Baur
Nov . 7 . 2016Just When We Think Deepika Padukone Can’t Be Any Sexier—She Wears Thigh-High Boots
Deepika Padukone
Feb . 23 . 2017We’re Celebrating Sabyasachi’s Birthday With Our Fave Throwbacks
Feb . 21 . 2017Deepika Padukone Accepted The “Priceless Princess” Award And Looked Like A Bomb Doing So
Feb . 20 . 2017Deepika Padukone Heats Things Up In This Cold Shoulder Dress
Feb . 20 . 2017Deepika Padukone Paired High Street With High Fashion—And It’s HOT
Feb . 20 . 2017Photos: Deepika Padukone Looks Every Bit The Diva She Is At Shahid Kapoor’s Birthday Bash
Shaleena Nathani
Feb . 20 . 2017Deepika Padukone Heats Things Up In This Cold Shoulder Dress
Feb . 20 . 2017Deepika Padukone Paired High Street With High Fashion—And It’s HOT
Feb . 16 . 2017Photo: Deepika Padukone’s Hot Valentine’s Day Date
Feb . 13 . 2017Deepika Padukone’s Stylist Wore Your Favourite High-Street Brand!
Jan . 23 . 2017We Need To Talk About How Deepika Padukone’s Stylist Styled Her LBD
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web