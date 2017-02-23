Gucci Merges Their Men’s & Women’s Collection For The First Time At MFW

Sanaa Shah Feb . 23 . 2017
Gucci FW17 At Milan Fashion Week

This was the first time Gucci showcased both Men’s and Women’s fashion on the same runway for Milan Fashion Week. Their FW17 show transported the audience to “A garden inhabited by signs, symbols and archetypes, invoking and recalling remote worlds”. Expect some flowers with insects and animals in the form of cool motifs, design and print.

Check out Gucci’s latest collection below:

    We obviously loved the clothes and the concept. Share your views by commenting below.

