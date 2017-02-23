Here’s Why This Celebrity Wedding Was Called Off Last Minute

Akhil and Shriya | Instagram |

After getting engaged in December last year, Nagarjuna‘s younger son, Akhil Akkineni was all set to walk down the aisle in Italy to his sweetheart Shriya Bhupal. However, the wedding has been called off now and according to a report in BollywoodLife, more than one reason contributed to this.

Apparently, Akhil developed cold feet about marrying this young. Also, the couple reportedly had a huge fight at the Hyderabad airport recently and that seems to have left an unending impact.