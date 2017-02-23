Here’s How Tanmay Bhatt Lost More Than 110 KGs

Popular stand-up comedian Tanmay Bhatt is more than 110 kilos lighter and is looking fitter than ever. The one who helped him drop these pounds is Ranveer Allahbadia – a fitness Youtuber. He took to Instagram to share how he helped Tanmay in his weight loss journey. Check out his post.

My brother @tanmaybhat lost 110+ kilos by following FITNESS SCIENCE. I've witnessed this beast transform from a walking heart attack to the chicken breast fuelled strong mofo that he is today. Everyone knows what he's accomplished. What people don't know is the science that's gone into his weight loss journey. Points to be noted :- 1)He went on a gradual caloric deficit. Cut calories VERY gradually – cut about 200/day every week. Eg.Week 1- 3000/day Week 2 – 2800/day Week 3 – 2600/day You should NEVER crash diet unless you want to lose muscle. 2)Went on a high protein diet (backed by heavy amounts of hydration). He's 6'3 and was consuming between 180-220 grams of protein every day. Overweight people can build muscle even in a caloric deficit, IF they eat a lot of protein. Burn fat + build muscle together. 3)Lifted like a beast. Deadlifts, squats, bench presses, overhead presses. Its amazing what heavy lifting can do for a human being's body. Unfortunately India still believes that weight training is unhealthy. This man is a living, breathing example of the power of weights. 4)Took up Keto in bursts. Gave him the occasional weight loss boost. Most of the time, my boy was following the above guidelines. That is all. There is no secret to burning fat. Tanmay is not satisfied with where he's at yet. Knowing how driven he is, I am sure he will achieve his end goal. I helped him with a part of his journey & now he's hustling by himself. I don't train people any more because I wanted to dedicate more time to my YouTube channel. Wanted to help more than just 6-8 people in a day. Youtube gives me that platform! The biggest advantage of living in 2017 is that your voice can reach out to every corner of the world. Fitness guidance and education should be FREE for all. The exact weight loss coaching plan that I used with Tanmay, is now live on my YouTube channel : Link in bio Written diet plan : Search for BBSummer on YouTube. The exact same diet plan that Tanmay followed to get to his goals. What is your excuse?

