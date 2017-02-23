Kangana Ranaut Wrote A Letter To Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut

Rumours have been rife that Rangoon co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut didn’t get along during the shooting of the film and even in the promotional rounds for the film, it was said that there were constant cold vibes between the duo. When Kangana didn’t attend Shahid’s pre-birthday party hosted by Mira Kapoor, reports started doing the rounds that it was Kangana sending a message of some sort.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor

However, according to a report in DNA though, Kangana actually did something quite sweet. Apparently, Kangana wrote a letter to Mira thanking her for the invite and explaining to her that she won’t be able to attend the do as she’s tied up with prior work commitments in Delhi.

All’s good in the hood, it seems!