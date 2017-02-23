Kylie Jenner Just Shared Some MAJOR News

Natasha Patel Feb . 23 . 2017

Say hello to Kylighters—Kylie Jenner‘s new additions to her beauty empire. Expanding from her lip kits and eyeshadow palettes, King Kylie is soon to launch her highlighter army. Taking to Instagram earlier yesterday, she shared this piece of juicy news by showing us how we can achieve that Kardashian-like glow!

Check it out, all 6 glowing shades:

SHE DOES IT AGAIN! 😱 KYLIGHTERS LAUNCHING FEB.28th AT 3pm pst!!! Tune into Kylie's Snapchat right now!

Kylie got creative with the names for the different shades like:

Banana Split

Banana Split

French Vanilla

#FrenchVanilla

Salted Caramel

Strawberry Shortcake

Check out the other shades she swatched below:

Wowzer 😳😍 #kylighters

We’re so excited for these to launch! You?

