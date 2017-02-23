Kylie Jenner Just Shared Some MAJOR News

Say hello to Kylighters—Kylie Jenner‘s new additions to her beauty empire. Expanding from her lip kits and eyeshadow palettes, King Kylie is soon to launch her highlighter army. Taking to Instagram earlier yesterday, she shared this piece of juicy news by showing us how we can achieve that Kardashian-like glow!
Check it out, all 6 glowing shades:
Kylie got creative with the names for the different shades like:
Banana Split
French Vanilla
Salted Caramel
Strawberry Shortcake
Check out the other shades she swatched below:
We’re so excited for these to launch! You?