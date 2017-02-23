Kylie Jenner Just Shared Some MAJOR News

💫💫🌙⚡️✨ #kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:46am PST

Say hello to Kylighters—Kylie Jenner‘s new additions to her beauty empire. Expanding from her lip kits and eyeshadow palettes, King Kylie is soon to launch her highlighter army. Taking to Instagram earlier yesterday, she shared this piece of juicy news by showing us how we can achieve that Kardashian-like glow!

Check it out, all 6 glowing shades:

Kylie got creative with the names for the different shades like:

Banana Split

French Vanilla

Salted Caramel

Strawberry Shortcake

Check out the other shades she swatched below:

We’re so excited for these to launch! You?