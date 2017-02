Featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Anushka Sharma, Dum Dum from Phillauri is a soulful rendition that has touched many hearts. And now, the new song from the film, ‘What’s Up‘ is here. You can see Life Of Pi actor Suraj Sharma‘s character getting married in this one. Check out the fun number crooned by Mika Singh and Jasleen Royal.

Add this to your (or your friend’s) Sangeet playlist now!