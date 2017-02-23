Oscars 2017: Here’s A Full List Of The Nominations

Oscars 2017

The 89th Academy Awards aka The Oscars are all set to take place on the 26th of February at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles this year. While we’ve been sharing trivia on our Instagram page every day, here’s a full list of the nominations, in case you’ve missed it.

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Lead actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Lead actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Supporting actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Supporting actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best director

La La Land, Damien Chazelle

Hacksaw Ridge, Mel Gibson

Moonlight, Barry Jenkins

Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Arrival, Denis Villeneuve

Animated feature

Kubo and the Two Strings, Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner

Moana, John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer

My Life as a Zucchini, Claude Barras and Max Karli

The Red Turtle, Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki

Zootopia, Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer

Animated short

Blind Vaysha, Theodore Ushev

Borrowed Time, Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj

Pear Cider and Cigarettes, Robert Valley and Cara Speller

Pearl, Patrick Osborne

Piper, Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer

Adapted screenplay

Arrival, Eric Heisserer

Fences, August Wilson

Hidden Figures, Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

Lion, Luke Davies

Moonlight, Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Original screenplay

20th Century Women, Mike Mills

Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan

La La Land, Damien Chazelle

The Lobster, Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou

Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan

Cinematography

Arrival, Bradford Young

La La Land, Linus Sandgren

Lion, Greig Fraser

Moonlight, James Laxton

Silence, Rodrigo Prieto

Best documentary feature

13th, Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish

Fire at Sea, Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo

I Am Not Your Negro, Raoul Peck, Remi Grellety and Hebert Peck

Life, Animated, Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman

O.J.: Made in America, Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow

Best documentary short subject

4.1 Miles, Daphne Matziaraki

Extremis, Dan Krauss

Joe’s Violin, Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen

Watani: My Homeland, Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis

The White Helmets, Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara

Best live action short film

Ennemis Interieurs, Selim Azzazi

La Femme et le TGV, Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff

Silent Nights, Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson

Sing, Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy

Timecode, Juanjo Gimenez

Best foreign language film

A Man Called Ove, Sweden

Land of Mine, Denmark

Tanna, Australia

The Salesman, Iran

Toni Erdmann, Germany

Film editing

Arrival, Joe Walker

Hacksaw Ridge, John Gilbert

Hell or High Water, Jake Roberts

La La Land, Tom Cross

Moonlight, Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon

Sound editing

Arrival, Sylvain Bellemare

Deep Water Horizon, Wylie Stateman and Renee Tondelli

Hacksaw Ridge, Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright

La La Land, Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

Sully, Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman

Sound mixing

Arrival, Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Claude La Haye

Hacksaw Ridge, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace

La La Land, Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth

Production design

Arrival, Patrice Vermette, Paul Hotte

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar!, Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

La La Land, David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Passengers, Guy Hendrix Dyas, Gene Serdena

Original score

Jackie, Mica Levi

La La Land, Justin Hurwitz

Lion, Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka

Moonlight, Nicholas Britell

Passengers, Thomas Newman

Original song

Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land — Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls — Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster

City of Stars, La La Land — Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story — Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting

How Far I’ll Go, Moana — Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda