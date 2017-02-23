Our Top Looks From The BRIT Awards 2017

Meg D'Souza Feb . 23 . 2017

@littlemix were absolutely flawless at #BRITs 💅 🙆

A post shared by BRITs (@brits) on

The biggest night in British music took place at the O2 Arena in London this past week. It’s known in snootier circles as the “British Grammys” but we usually have enough reasons to give this annual event it’s own space in the international music scene. The music is just as good (if not better), the performances are breath-taking and the fashion is just as fierce as the stars display the same daring choices we’re used to seeing at all the shows across the Atlantic. This year the red carpet stayed on trend as we saw neckilines plunge and hemlines go up on pretty and basic silhouettes.

Here’s our top eleven looks:

1. Katy Perry in Versace.

@katyperry ❤ #britawards

A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on

So funky and so high fashion in pretty pink and steel grey!

2. Ellie Goulding in Phillip Plein.

We’re loving the chain details and that thigh high slit on this sexy number.

3. Rita Ora in Alexandre Vauthier.

Would you call this army or olive green? It’s such an unusual shade and Rita wears this so well.

4. Nicole Scherzinger in Nicolas Jebran.

She gives a whole new meaning to ‘two-piece’ in this red (leather?) statement outfit.

5. Alesha Dixon in a Moschino bustier and maxi skirt by Ronald Van Der Kemp.

@brits 2017 🇬🇧

A post shared by Alesha Dixon (@aleshaofficial) on

This look is effortless, classy, cool and fun. And we’re totally into it!

6. Little Mix

#LittleMixBRITs is in progress 😍⏰ we've never been more ready! @BRITs

A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on

Here’s a lot of quirk, done right, from the girl group ruling the charts right now. Also because four is better than one, these ladies are hitting the mark!

7. Zara Larsson in Dolce & Gabanna.

D&G head to toe

A post shared by Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) on

This young pop-star, with her blorange hair and stylish jumpsuit makes us believe in the future… She looks great!

8. Dua Lipa in a simple black powersuit.

Brits 2017 ✨

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

You know this girl means business… She gets a good ol’ classic A+ in our books for the elegant accessorising.

9. Mollie King in a slip dress by Natalie And Alanna and faux fur wrap by Katie Eary.

That dull silver grey of the dress with the shiney metallic straps looks gorgeous in contrast to the deep teal blue fur wrap of this singer-songwriter’s bright blonde hair.

10. Tallia Storm in Gucci.

Can’t really go wrong when you’re wearing Gucci straight off the runway, now can you? The colour combination and pearls down the front take this look to a new level.

We’re happy to report that the we were getting the goods from all the guys on the BRIT Awards Red Carpet too! And because we feel like we’ve been on our best bahaviour all week, we’re throwing in a little dapper treat for us and for anyone who’s curious, right here.

Just look at these four big names of the scene looking as handsome as ever:

Stormzy

@stormzyofficial looking big enough for his boots on the Red Carpet! 🙆 #BRITs

A post shared by BRITs (@brits) on

Craig David

First up on The Red Carpet it's @craigdavid! Looking sharp! 👌 #BRITs

A post shared by BRITs (@brits) on

Rag ‘N’ Bone Man

Critics' Choice winner @ragnbonemanuk looking dapper on The Red Carpet! 👍 #BRITs

A post shared by BRITs (@brits) on

Wiley

A post shared by @wiley__ on

Hot or not? What do you think? Tell us which guy or girl’s look you like the most in your comments below.

PS – If these sharply dressed fellahs all look like new faces to you, then a quick search for them on YouTube will do you a world of good. Trust us, you’ll be hooked to their tunes!

1
TAGS
'aaaafashnewsevents Alesha Dixon Alexander Rich Alexander Vauthier BRIT Awards 2017 Craig David Dolce & Gabbana Dua Lipa Ellie Goulding fashion Fearne Cotton Gucci Katie Eary Katy Perry Little Mix Mollie King Moschino Natalie And Alanna Nicolas Jebran Nicole Scherzinger Phillip Plein Rag 'N' Bone Man red carpet Rita Ora Ronald Van Der Kemp Stormzy Tallia Storm Versace Wiley Zara Larson
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Ellie Goulding
Sep . 10 . 2016OMG! This Bollywood Hottie Might Be Performing At EVC This Year!
Feb . 25 . 2016The Outfits At The Elle Style Awards Were Black, White And Everything In Between!
Feb . 16 . 2016We Spotted An Outfit Theme At The Pre Grammy Awards Party
Nov . 23 . 201517 Hottest Outfits From The 2015 American Music Awards Last Night
Nov . 11 . 2015The VS Fashion Show Just Took Place Last Night & Heaven Must Be Missing Some Angels!
Katy Perry
Nov . 20 . 2016Monochrome – The Trend Of The Week
Sep . 27 . 2016Katy Perry Got Naked To Get People To Vote!
Aug . 4 . 2016This Actor Got Completely Naked While Vacationing With His Girlfriend In Italy
Jul . 29 . 2016This Singer’s Outfit Is A Starry Eyed Surprise!
May . 31 . 2016This Celebrity’s Twitter Account Was Hacked And Rather Obscene Things Were Posted
red carpet
Feb . 13 . 2017Did Rihanna Wear A Bralette To The Grammys?
Feb . 13 . 2017Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Toned Thighs At The Grammys
Jan . 30 . 201710 Best Dressed Ladies From The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 You Need To See RN
Jan . 17 . 2017Red Carpet Colour Wars: Yellow Vs. White
Jan . 11 . 2017Believe It Or Not But These Golden Globes Gowns Are Better From The Back
Versace
Jan . 20 . 2017The Collections From Milan Men’s Fashion Week FW17 You Need To Know About
Jan . 17 . 2017Red Carpet Colour Wars: Yellow Vs. White
Jan . 13 . 2017Our Favourite Accessory Moments From The 2017 Golden Globe Awards
Jan . 12 . 20175 Cool Designer Sunnies To Keep It Shady
Jan . 10 . 2017These Dreamboats Rocked The 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web