Our Top Looks From The BRIT Awards 2017

The biggest night in British music took place at the O2 Arena in London this past week. It’s known in snootier circles as the “British Grammys” but we usually have enough reasons to give this annual event it’s own space in the international music scene. The music is just as good (if not better), the performances are breath-taking and the fashion is just as fierce as the stars display the same daring choices we’re used to seeing at all the shows across the Atlantic. This year the red carpet stayed on trend as we saw neckilines plunge and hemlines go up on pretty and basic silhouettes.
Here’s our top eleven looks:
1. Katy Perry in Versace.
So funky and so high fashion in pretty pink and steel grey!
2. Ellie Goulding in Phillip Plein.
We’re loving the chain details and that thigh high slit on this sexy number.
3. Rita Ora in Alexandre Vauthier.
Would you call this army or olive green? It’s such an unusual shade and Rita wears this so well.
4. Nicole Scherzinger in Nicolas Jebran.
She gives a whole new meaning to ‘two-piece’ in this red (leather?) statement outfit.
5. Alesha Dixon in a Moschino bustier and maxi skirt by Ronald Van Der Kemp.
This look is effortless, classy, cool and fun. And we’re totally into it!
6. Little Mix
Here’s a lot of quirk, done right, from the girl group ruling the charts right now. Also because four is better than one, these ladies are hitting the mark!
7. Zara Larsson in Dolce & Gabanna.
This young pop-star, with her blorange hair and stylish jumpsuit makes us believe in the future… She looks great!
8. Dua Lipa in a simple black powersuit.
You know this girl means business… She gets a good ol’ classic A+ in our books for the elegant accessorising.
9. Mollie King in a slip dress by Natalie And Alanna and faux fur wrap by Katie Eary.
What a fab night at The Brit Awards!!! Long reign the pop anthems! 🇬🇧 🇬🇧 🇬🇧 #BritAwards #Pop #brits2017 #katieeary #natalieandalanna #charlottetilbury Makeup – @ctilburymakeup Hair – @larazeehair Styling – @frank_strachan. Wearing @natalieandalanna, @katieeary & @giuseppezanottidesign seppezanottidesign
That dull silver grey of the dress with the shiney metallic straps looks gorgeous in contrast to the deep teal blue fur wrap of this singer-songwriter’s bright blonde hair.
10. Tallia Storm in Gucci.
Can’t really go wrong when you’re wearing Gucci straight off the runway, now can you? The colour combination and pearls down the front take this look to a new level.
We’re happy to report that the we were getting the goods from all the guys on the BRIT Awards Red Carpet too! And because we feel like we’ve been on our best bahaviour all week, we’re throwing in a little dapper treat for us and for anyone who’s curious, right here.
Just look at these four big names of the scene looking as handsome as ever:
Stormzy
Craig David
Rag ‘N’ Bone Man
Wiley
Hot or not? What do you think? Tell us which guy or girl’s look you like the most in your comments below.
PS – If these sharply dressed fellahs all look like new faces to you, then a quick search for them on YouTube will do you a world of good. Trust us, you’ll be hooked to their tunes!