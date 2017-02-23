Our Top Looks From The BRIT Awards 2017

@littlemix were absolutely flawless at #BRITs 💅 🙆 A post shared by BRITs (@brits) on Feb 22, 2017 at 12:29pm PST

The biggest night in British music took place at the O2 Arena in London this past week. It’s known in snootier circles as the “British Grammys” but we usually have enough reasons to give this annual event it’s own space in the international music scene. The music is just as good (if not better), the performances are breath-taking and the fashion is just as fierce as the stars display the same daring choices we’re used to seeing at all the shows across the Atlantic. This year the red carpet stayed on trend as we saw neckilines plunge and hemlines go up on pretty and basic silhouettes.

Here’s our top eleven looks:

1. Katy Perry in Versace.

@katyperry ❤ #britawards A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:47am PST

So funky and so high fashion in pretty pink and steel grey!

2. Ellie Goulding in Phillip Plein.

#Brits What a beautiful celebration of British music… I feel like I'm always a winner because of you- and I won tonight and every night. Thank you for your never ending love and support. 🖤 A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:25pm PST

We’re loving the chain details and that thigh high slit on this sexy number.

3. Rita Ora in Alexandre Vauthier.

Brits 2017 💚 and thank you my dearest @alexandrevauthier for letting me be the first to wear your finale piece on the red carpet!! ADORED IT!! Love you!! 😘 A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:00pm PST

Would you call this army or olive green? It’s such an unusual shade and Rita wears this so well.

4. Nicole Scherzinger in Nicolas Jebran.

Nicole Cherzy just made a unique #fashion statement at the #britawards wearing a Nicolas Jebran #hautecouture #dress & matching #boots from #FW1617 #Belinda collection. #NicolasJebran A post shared by Nicolas Jebran (@nicolasjebranworld) on Feb 22, 2017 at 12:51pm PST

She gives a whole new meaning to ‘two-piece’ in this red (leather?) statement outfit.

5. Alesha Dixon in a Moschino bustier and maxi skirt by Ronald Van Der Kemp.

@brits 2017 🇬🇧 A post shared by Alesha Dixon (@aleshaofficial) on Feb 22, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

This look is effortless, classy, cool and fun. And we’re totally into it!

6. Little Mix

#LittleMixBRITs is in progress 😍⏰ we've never been more ready! @BRITs A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on Feb 22, 2017 at 9:24am PST

Here’s a lot of quirk, done right, from the girl group ruling the charts right now. Also because four is better than one, these ladies are hitting the mark!

7. Zara Larsson in Dolce & Gabanna.

D&G head to toe A post shared by Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:46pm PST

This young pop-star, with her blorange hair and stylish jumpsuit makes us believe in the future… She looks great!

8. Dua Lipa in a simple black powersuit.

Brits 2017 ✨ A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:13am PST

You know this girl means business… She gets a good ol’ classic A+ in our books for the elegant accessorising.

9. Mollie King in a slip dress by Natalie And Alanna and faux fur wrap by Katie Eary.

That dull silver grey of the dress with the shiney metallic straps looks gorgeous in contrast to the deep teal blue fur wrap of this singer-songwriter’s bright blonde hair.

10. Tallia Storm in Gucci.

Thank you Marco Bizzarri @gucci for dressing me for the @brits tonight! 😍 What a dream come true! #brits @bellamusgrave A post shared by Tallia Storm (@tallia_storm) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:52am PST

Can’t really go wrong when you’re wearing Gucci straight off the runway, now can you? The colour combination and pearls down the front take this look to a new level.

We’re happy to report that the we were getting the goods from all the guys on the BRIT Awards Red Carpet too! And because we feel like we’ve been on our best bahaviour all week, we’re throwing in a little dapper treat for us and for anyone who’s curious, right here.

Just look at these four big names of the scene looking as handsome as ever:

Stormzy

@stormzyofficial looking big enough for his boots on the Red Carpet! 🙆 #BRITs A post shared by BRITs (@brits) on Feb 22, 2017 at 11:10am PST

Craig David

First up on The Red Carpet it's @craigdavid! Looking sharp! 👌 #BRITs A post shared by BRITs (@brits) on Feb 22, 2017 at 9:20am PST

Rag ‘N’ Bone Man

Critics' Choice winner @ragnbonemanuk looking dapper on The Red Carpet! 👍 #BRITs A post shared by BRITs (@brits) on Feb 22, 2017 at 9:29am PST

Wiley

A post shared by @wiley__ on Feb 22, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

Hot or not? What do you think? Tell us which guy or girl’s look you like the most in your comments below.

PS – If these sharply dressed fellahs all look like new faces to you, then a quick search for them on YouTube will do you a world of good. Trust us, you’ll be hooked to their tunes!