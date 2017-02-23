This Bollywood Actress Is Heartbroken Because She Lost Out On A Major Project

Disha Patani

Ill luck seems to hound Disha Patani’s career. Student Of The Year 2 is the third Karan Johar production that the petite and pretty Patani has apparently lost.

Four years ago, Disha was to be launched by Karan Johar in two sex comedies called No Sex Please We’re Indian and then Vanity Fair (the latter was to be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor). However, both the projects never took off.

Disha then seemed to find a savior in Sajid Nadiadwala who was all set to launch her opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi. But then the role went to Shradha Kapoor.

Now, when she was all set to finally star in a Karan Johar/Dharma production, came Disha Patani in Kung Fu Yoga. Disha, who was finalized for Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff, suddenly fell out of favour.

Disha is apparently heartbroken at the loss. But she needn’t lose heart. Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kangana Ranaut went through many false starts before stardom beckoned their careers.