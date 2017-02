Abbas-Mustan are the names behind some classic Bollywood movies, but their upcoming one will be an especially important one for them. With it, Abbas is launching his son, Mustafa, who has undergone a major transformation over time.

The trailer of Machine is now out, so take a look. In classic Abbas-Mustan fashion, there are going to be some major twists and surprises.

The film is set to release on 17th March and also stars Kiara Advani.