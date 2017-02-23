We’re Celebrating Sabyasachi’s Birthday With Our Fave Throwbacks

It was on this day, 43 years ago India got one of its best fashion designers. Happy Birthday, Sabyasachi! Thank you for coming into this world and showering us with the best of Bridal wear. Apart from his Bridal range, his casual Indian wear is equally stunning. From red carpet events to weddings to parties; this genius manages to top every genre in fashion.

On his birthday lets all take a moment to see all his stunning designs that even celebrities couldn’t resist:

1. Deepika Padukone

2. Katrina Kaif

#KatrinaKaif in a #Sabyasachi #Shimmer #LakmeFashionWeekWinterFestive2016 Styled by @tanghavri @katrinakaif_official #TheWorldSabyasachi @lakmefashionwk A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on Sep 19, 2016 at 8:40am PDT

3. Anushka Sharma

#Sabyasachi #AnushkaSharma @anushkasharma in a Anarkali #SilkMatka #Zardozi Styled by @alliaalrufai @shraddhalakhani for #Sultan Movie Promotions #TheWorldofSabyasachi A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on Jun 21, 2016 at 3:26am PDT

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan

5. Karisma Kapoor

6. Sonam Kapoor

7. Kangana Ranaut

8. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

#AishwaryaRaiBachchan @_aishwaryaraibachchan @aishwaryaarai in a #SabyasachiCouture #Kurta #TheWorldOfSabyasachi A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on May 28, 2016 at 12:44pm PDT

9. Kajol

10. Sridevi

11. Divya Khosla Kumar

#DivyaKhoslaKumar @divyakhoslakumar in #Sabyasachi #LakmeFashionWeekGrandFinaleWinterFestive2016 #IIIuminateBySabyasachi @lakmefashionwk #LakmeIndia #LakmeFashionWeek #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @eattweetblog A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on Aug 29, 2016 at 4:22am PDT

12. Asin

13. Bipasha Basu Grover

14. Kajal Aggarwal

15. Tamannah Bhatia

The list was never ending but we had to draw a line. Hope you guys had fun reminiscing his creations. Don’t forget to send him some birthday wishes in the comments below!