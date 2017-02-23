We’re Celebrating Sabyasachi’s Birthday With Our Fave Throwbacks

#Sabyasachi Royal Bengal #Tiger #Masks #TheAnimalBall2016 @theanimalball for the @elephantfamily in #London @london @vamuseum #Cadogantate #ConservationCouture #TheSabyasachiArtFoundation #HandCraftedInIndia #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #Wildlife #Nature #Support @cl.india #SabyasachiChristianLouboutinCollaboration2016 #Shoes @louboutinworld @louboutinhomme
It was on this day, 43 years ago India got one of its best fashion designers. Happy Birthday, Sabyasachi! Thank you for coming into this world and showering us with the best of Bridal wear. Apart from his Bridal range, his casual Indian wear is equally stunning. From red carpet events to weddings to parties; this genius manages to top every genre in fashion.
On his birthday lets all take a moment to see all his stunning designs that even celebrities couldn’t resist:
1. Deepika Padukone
2. Katrina Kaif
3. Anushka Sharma
4. Kareena Kapoor Khan
5. Karisma Kapoor
6. Sonam Kapoor
#SabyasachiMukherjee #SabyasachiCouture2013 #Sabyasachi #Heritage #Floral #Prints #Vintage #HandCraftedInIndia #OldWorldGlamour #Exquisite #Decadent #Colour #Ethereal #Refined #Divine #Elegance #Glamour @sonamkapoor #SonamKapoor #Actress #Bollywood #Indian #Tradition #WeddingCelebration #Muscat #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #IndianWeddings
7. Kangana Ranaut
8. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
9. Kajol
10. Sridevi
#SabyasachiMukherjee #SabyasachiCouture #Sabyasachi #Heritage #Bespoke #TheSabyasachiSari #Sari #Exquisite #Kashmiri #ThreadWork #Pashmina #Decadent #Colour #Embroidery #HandCraftedInIndia #SkillOfIndia #MadeInIndia #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #Timeless #Ethereal #Elegance #Divine #Glamour #Actress #Bollywood #SriDeviKapoor @sridevi.kapoor #YashChopraMemorialAward #Mumbai @afashionistasdiaries #ClutchBySabyasachi
11. Divya Khosla Kumar
12. Asin
#SabyasachiMukherjee #Sabyasachi #Heritage #Bespoke #Bridal #Regal #Royal #Maharani #Indian #Tradition #TheSabyasachiBride #BridesOfSabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #Actress #Bollywood #HerWedding @simply.asin @asinturkiye @asin #Ethereal #Elegance #Timeless #Divine #Glamour #Exquisite #Decadent #Embroidery #HandCraftedInIndia #MadeInIndia @storiesbyjosephradhik #Photography
13. Bipasha Basu Grover
14. Kajal Aggarwal
15. Tamannah Bhatia
The list was never ending but we had to draw a line. Hope you guys had fun reminiscing his creations. Don’t forget to send him some birthday wishes in the comments below!