Who Will Rock The Red Carpet At The Oscars This Weekend?

Priyanka Chopra | Rachel McAdams | Lady Gaga

It’s that time of the year when our eyes are glued on the TV screens and we drool over the outfits we spot at the Oscars red carpet. Yes, that’s right! The 89th Annual Academy Awards are right around the corner. We can’t wait to see what the leading ladies of Hollywood are going to wear. Before we start making theories on what they should wear, let’s first feast our eyes on what they wore last year at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood. #ThrowbackThursday

1. Priyanka Chopra in Zuhair Murad

Priyanka Chopra

2. Rachel McAdams in August Getty Atelier

Rachel McAdams in August Getty Atelier (Courtesy: Image Collect)

3. Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell

Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell | Source: Image Collect

4. Kate Winslet in Ralph Lauren

Kate Winslet in Ralph Lauren (Courtesy: Image Collect)

5. Charlize Theron in Dior

Charlize Theron in Dior Haute Couture (Courtesy: Image Collect)

6. Reese Witherspoon in Oscar de la Renta

Reese Witherspoon in Oscar De La Renta (Courtesy: Image Collect)

7. Emily Blunt in Prada

Emily Blunt in Prada (Courtesy: Image Collect)

8. Chrissy Teigen in Marchesa

Chrissy Teigen in Marchesa (Courtesy: Image Collect)

9. Sophie Turner in Galvan

Sophie Turner in Galvan (Courtesy: Image Collect)

10. Olivia Wilde in Valentino Haute Couture

Olivia Wilde (Courtesy: Image Collect)

From the looks of it, the last Oscars sure set the benchmark for red carpet fashion really high. Who do you think will shine on the red carpet this year? We have a feeling, we’d see both Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone together, making us proud. Universe are you listening?