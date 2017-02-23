Who Will Rock The Red Carpet At The Oscars This Weekend?

Hrishitaa Sharma Feb . 23 . 2017
Priyanka Chopra | Rachel McAdams | Lady Gaga

It’s that time of the year when our eyes are glued on the TV screens and we drool over the outfits we spot at the Oscars red carpet. Yes, that’s right! The 89th Annual Academy Awards are right around the corner. We can’t wait to see what the leading ladies of Hollywood are going to wear. Before we start making theories on what they should wear, let’s first feast our eyes on what they wore last year at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood. #ThrowbackThursday

1. Priyanka Chopra in Zuhair Murad

Priyanka Chopra

2. Rachel McAdams in August Getty Atelier

Rachel McAdams in August Getty Atelier (Courtesy: Image Collect)

3. Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell

Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell | Source: Image Collect

4. Kate Winslet in Ralph Lauren

Kate Winslet in Ralph Lauren (Courtesy: Image Collect)

5. Charlize Theron in Dior

Charlize Theron in Dior Haute Couture (Courtesy: Image Collect)

6. Reese Witherspoon in Oscar de la Renta

Reese Witherspoon in Oscar De La Renta (Courtesy: Image Collect)

7. Emily Blunt in Prada

Emily Blunt in Prada (Courtesy: Image Collect)

8. Chrissy Teigen in Marchesa

Chrissy Teigen in Marchesa (Courtesy: Image Collect)

9. Sophie Turner in Galvan

Sophie Turner in Galvan (Courtesy: Image Collect)

10. Olivia Wilde in Valentino Haute Couture

Olivia Wilde (Courtesy: Image Collect)

From the looks of it, the last Oscars sure set the benchmark for red carpet fashion really high. Who do you think will shine on the red carpet this year? We have a feeling, we’d see both Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone together, making us proud. Universe are you listening?

4
TAGS
88th Annual Academy Awards Charlize Theron Chrissy Teigen Emily Blunt Kate Winslet Lady Gaga Oscars Oscars 2016 Priyanka Chopra Reese Witherspoon Sophie Turner
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Kate Winslet
Jun . 3 . 2016131 Thoughts That Went Through Our Heads While Watching Housefull 3!
Feb . 29 . 2016Kate Winslet & Mira Rajput Kapoor Have The Same Taste In Earrings!
Feb . 29 . 2016The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: Here’s What The Stars Wore To The 2016 Oscars!
Feb . 29 . 2016Kate Winslet’s Reaction To Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar Win Is Making Us Cry!
Feb . 29 . 2016Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet Gave Everyone The Feels As They Walked The Oscars Red Carpet Together
Oscars
Dec . 23 . 2016Wow, These Two Bollywood Films Might Be In The Running For The Oscars
Nov . 8 . 2016The Naked Dress
Feb . 27 . 2016A Look Back At Some Of Our Favourite Oscar Outfits Over The Years
Sep . 23 . 2015Marathi Movie ‘Court’ Is India’s Official Entry To The Oscars
Apr . 17 . 2014#Instagraphy of Lupita Nyong’o
Priyanka Chopra
Feb . 23 . 2017Priyanka Chopra On The New Baywatch Poster Is Too Sexy!
Feb . 18 . 2017Priyanka Chopra Gives Us The Perfect Solution For A Bad Hair Day
Feb . 17 . 2017Priyanka Chopra Steals The Spotlight At NYFW Yet Again
Feb . 16 . 2017Watch Video: Priyanka Chopra’s Cameo In A Film With Two A-List Hollywood Actors
Feb . 15 . 2017Deepika Padukone Chosen Over Priyanka Chopra For This Movie?
Sophie Turner
Jan . 30 . 201710 Best Dressed Ladies From The Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 You Need To See RN
Jan . 30 . 2017Mesmerising Beauty Looks From The SAG Awards
Aug . 22 . 2016Photo Alert: Ali Zafar Was Chilling With This Major Game Of Thrones Star
Feb . 29 . 2016The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: Here’s What The Stars Wore To The 2016 Oscars!
Sep . 21 . 2015Here’s What Your Favorite Celebrities Wore To The 67th Annual Emmy Awards!
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web