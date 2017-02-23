Who Will Rock The Red Carpet At The Oscars This Weekend?

It’s that time of the year when our eyes are glued on the TV screens and we drool over the outfits we spot at the Oscars red carpet. Yes, that’s right! The 89th Annual Academy Awards are right around the corner. We can’t wait to see what the leading ladies of Hollywood are going to wear. Before we start making theories on what they should wear, let’s first feast our eyes on what they wore last year at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood. #ThrowbackThursday
1. Priyanka Chopra in Zuhair Murad
2. Rachel McAdams in August Getty Atelier
3. Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell
4. Kate Winslet in Ralph Lauren
5. Charlize Theron in Dior
6. Reese Witherspoon in Oscar de la Renta
7. Emily Blunt in Prada
8. Chrissy Teigen in Marchesa
9. Sophie Turner in Galvan
10. Olivia Wilde in Valentino Haute Couture
From the looks of it, the last Oscars sure set the benchmark for red carpet fashion really high. Who do you think will shine on the red carpet this year? We have a feeling, we’d see both Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone together, making us proud. Universe are you listening?