4 Reasons Why Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt Make One Hella Stylish Couple

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have proved that their jodi is a complete hit onscreen! With their much awaited movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania releasing soon, we can’t wait to see them rock the show again. During the promotions of the film, we have seen them not only look cute together but stylishly-adorable.While Alia wore this dreamy number from Anita Dongre, Varun opted for a bomber jacket from Mayyur Girotra. We could totally title them as – the dapper and the dream girl! If you are not convinced with that title, then here are 4 reasons to back that up.

1. They look like the poster couple of – stylish couples are the happiest!

2. Together they can bring the house down.

3. They make a candid picture look like a magazine cover.

4. They might not be twinning in outfits but they have a twinning smile.

Aww, don’t they just melt your heart? Such a good looking pair you two are! Tell us what you like the most about them in the comments below.