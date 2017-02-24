8 Reasons To Tune In To Maharashtra’s Most Stylish Awards This Sunday

Sonam Kapoor with Industrialist Mavji Bhai Patel

You already know how glamorous your favourite celebs looked on the red carpet of the Maharashtra’s Most Stylish Awards 2017 but what you don’t know is how entertaining the night was! With the best of Marathi film fraternity and Bollywood coming under one roof, there was an explosion of entertainment coupled with high fashion and of course, injected with just the right dose of glamour. And the best part is that you can catch all the drama on your TV screens this Sunday night at 10 pm, 26th February 2017. Check out 8 reasons to tune in…

1. Hrithik Roshan accepts the award for The Most Stylish Superstar (P.S. We love his nerdy frames, totally #geekchic!)

We totally love @hrithikroshan's nerdy bossy look for the #MaharashtrasMostStylish awards hosted by the @milokmat last night. How handsome does he look here? Tell us below. 😌✨ #MissmaliniFashion @missmalinifashion A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini) on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:57pm PST

2. Sonam Kapoor reveals her first crush while chatting with RJ Malishka & Atul Kasbekar.

RK Malishka, Sonam Kapoor & Atul Kasbekar

3. Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff share the dance floor and we can’t decide who danced better.

4. RJ Malishka winning an award for The Most Stylish RJ and doing a shimmy shake, Ooh la la!

5. Radhika Apte’s fiery red carpet look that we still can’t get over!

Radhika Apte

6. Sonali Bendre gushes about winning The Most Stylish Icon Award.

This is something I will gladly add to the shelf. Thank you @milokmat for naming me the Most Stylish Icon. This is one way to make a girl feel really special! #MaharashtrasMostStylish A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Jan 31, 2017 at 10:15am PST

7. Atul Kasbekar slaying the red carpet with these lovely ladies.

#Maharashtra's most stylish… Ahem…😊😄 Thank u #Lokmat for noticing my wardrobe A post shared by #TheCoolHunter (@atulkasbekar) on Feb 1, 2017 at 1:55am PST

8. Shalmali Kholgade winning The Most Stylish Singer Award (Bonus: She sings ‘Pareshaan’ live on stage!)

Thank you #Lokmat for the Lokmat Maharashtra's Most Stylish Singer Award! Styled by the lovely @theanisha Make Up by @makeupbylekha hair by Priya A post shared by Shalmali Kholgade (@shalmiaow) on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:00am PST

So that’s all the fun from the night that is yet to come your way. Make sure you are glued to your TV screens to catch all the entertaining and fashionable moments from Maharashtra’s Most Stylish Awards 2017. Set an alarm on your phones right now to tune into Colors Marathi channel at 10 pm.

*This post is in partnership with Lokmat.