Amitabh Bachchan Just Said No To Queen Elizabeth!

Divya Rao Feb . 24 . 2017
Amitabh Bachchan, Queen Elizabeth

Amitabh Bachchan has been working for years together yet he it seems like he hasn’t tired from it. He still has as much zest and zeal as a 20 year old and it makes you wonder where he gets this energy from. Bachchan was recently invited by the Queen and Prince Philip for the UK-India Year Of Culture launch, but given his prior commitments and busy schedules, he was forced to give this coveted event a miss.

His spokesperson confirmed the news to Indian Express.

Yes, Mr Bachchan has been extended a rare invitation by Queen Elizabeth and Buckingham Palace to grace the UK-India Cultural Year reception. Unfortunately, however, he will be unable to attend due to prior commitments.

Would’ve been so great to see him there. Hopefully, next time! :)

Amitabh Bachchan
