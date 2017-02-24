Ed Sheeran’s Gesture For His Girlfriend At The Brit Music Awards Makes Him The Best Boyfriend Ever

@edsheeran. Loving these Ed & Cherry pics! Beautiful couple! 😍💙 pic.twitter.com/iaWgcdsBCy — Oh I💋 Oh I💋 Oh I💋 (@lindaladyaries) February 24, 2017

Ed Sheeran has to his credit some of the best songs about love there have been in recent times. His song, Thinking Out Loud, will always and forever be one of my favourites, and possibly, every other girl’s too. Ed has been in a relationship with his childhood friend and hockey player Cherry Seaborn for a while now, and the two attended the Brit Music Awards together in London last night.

Seaborn broke her heels while dancing at the after party… and what Ed did after that, will melt your heart. He took off his trainers and gave them to Cherry to wear, while he held on to her Louboutins in his hand.

How cute! Chivalry isn’t dead after all, eh? PS – We hear the two are planning on tying the knot soon… Cherry, he’s definitely a keeper.