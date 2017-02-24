Flashback Friday: Best Beauty Looks From Last Year’s Oscars

Holy moly! It’s already been a year and we’re back for another glamorous night at the 89th Annual Academy Awards, a.k.a The Oscars. While we cannot wait to see all the A-list arrivals on the red carpet, we also cannot wait to see what fashion and beauty trends these stars will bring with them. Now, take a moment and scroll through all of the glam hair and makeup we witnessed last year:

1. Priyanka Chorpra’s groomed brows, low ponytail and nude lips with a hint of pink.

Priyanka Chopra (Source: Image Collect)

2. Olivia Wilde’s crown braid and soft ethereal makeup.

Olivia Wilde (Source: Image Collect)

3. Rachel McAdams’ emerald smokey eye.

Rachel McAdams (Source: Image Collect)

4. Lady Gaga’s rose gold eyeshadow with a ’70s ‘do.

Lady Gaga (Source: Image Collect)

5. Alicia Vikander’s half top-knot with peachy cheeks.

Alicia Vikander (Source: Image Collect)

6. Sofia Vergara’s hot pink pout.

Sofia Vergara (Source: Image Collect)

7. Chrissy Teigen’s bronzed and dewy face with a messy up-do.

Chrissy Teigen (Source: Image Collect)

8. Margot Robbie’s feathered brows, glossy lips and mane waves.

Margot Robbie (Source: Image Collect)

Who was your favourite from the lot? Comment below and tell us!