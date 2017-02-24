Flashback Friday: Best Beauty Looks From Last Year’s Oscars

Holy moly! It’s already been a year and we’re back for another glamorous night at the 89th Annual Academy Awards, a.k.a The Oscars. While we cannot wait to see all the A-list arrivals on the red carpet, we also cannot wait to see what fashion and beauty trends these stars will bring with them. Now, take a moment and scroll through all of the glam hair and makeup we witnessed last year:
1. Priyanka Chorpra’s groomed brows, low ponytail and nude lips with a hint of pink.
Priyanka Chopra (Source: Image Collect)
2. Olivia Wilde’s crown braid and soft ethereal makeup.
Olivia Wilde (Source: Image Collect)
3. Rachel McAdams’ emerald smokey eye.
Rachel McAdams (Source: Image Collect)
4. Lady Gaga’s rose gold eyeshadow with a ’70s ‘do.
Lady Gaga (Source: Image Collect)
5. Alicia Vikander’s half top-knot with peachy cheeks.
Alicia Vikander (Source: Image Collect)
6. Sofia Vergara’s hot pink pout.
Sofia Vergara (Source: Image Collect)
7. Chrissy Teigen’s bronzed and dewy face with a messy up-do.
Chrissy Teigen (Source: Image Collect)
8. Margot Robbie’s feathered brows, glossy lips and mane waves.
Margot Robbie (Source: Image Collect)
Who was your favourite from the lot? Comment below and tell us!