Huma Qureshi‘s outfit proves us that a summer dress goes beyond just floral prints. Donning a middy dress, which features an abstract graphic print; Huma looks lovely. Celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra picks out this number from Avaro Figlio that has a pop of yellow in it. A pair of contrasting red heels stood out perfectly with this outfit.

Her hair is styled in a messy top-knot that’s going well with her minimal makeup look. Tell us how much you like Huma’s look in the comments below.