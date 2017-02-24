Kangana Ranaut Looks Like A Porcelain Doll In This Gown

Kangana Ranaut

Is it Kangana Ranaut‘s princess-ssy gown or her gorgeous blonde curls, that’s making her look like a porcelain doll? What ever the case maybe, this look brings all kinds of fairy tale feels to our day. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel picks out this powder pink gown featuring a tulle bottom. A statement making necklace and earrings from Nakshatra jewellers complement the outfit really well.

Her beauty game was on top with soft pink lips and stark lined kohl eyes. Check out more pictures in the gallery bellow:

If this is not a fairy tale gown, we don’t know what is!

