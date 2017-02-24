Naezy Just Dropped His New Single & It’s Rocking Our Worlds

Naezy

Friday just got a little more lit because underground hip-hop artist Naezy just dropped his new single Azaad Hu Mai under Saavn’s new music program Artist Originals.

Naved Shaikh aka Naezy has used his personal experiences of being brought up in one of Mumbai’s biggest slums and channelled it into soul stirring music. His previous hits include Haq Hai, Asal Hustle and Tehelka have been loved my millions of people across the globe and his art is really reflective of what he wants to stand for.

His newest track, “Azaad Hu Mai,” is an ode to his remarkable — and often dark — journey from the slums of Mumbai to a rising star. The lyrics are a particular stand out as he raps his verses with his signature Urdu flair:

Dariya dil yeh saagar dhoonde

Lafz yeh boond hai baadal hu mai

Jaha jaha tu nahi waha waha hu mai.

Listen to Azaad Hu Mai now – http://saa.vn/artistoriginalsnaezy

We’re particularly pleased with Saavn’s new AO program because it empowers South Asian artists and producers and gives the independent community a cool and massive platform to conceptualize, produce and distribute new music. Paramdeep Singh, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Saavn, said today:

In India, mainstream music is correlated with film music, so most independent artists are releasing their music DIY. With AO, we become a voice for India’s underground artists, supporting and accelerating their growth, while allowing them the freedom to express themselves in their own way — both visually and musically. These are sounds and perspectives that most of the world has never experienced through headphones, and we’re proud to be a catalyst for that.

Talking about his association with Saavn, Naezy said:

Saavn is making huge strides, giving the Hip Hop movement in our country a crucial platform and I am happy to be a part of this. I look forward to be the first to grace the Artist Originals program as we curate a larger movement that gives artists across our country an opportunity to shine.

Preach brutha!