Pull Off Sporty Chic Like Deepika Padukone

Sanaa Shah Feb . 24 . 2017
Deepika Padukone

The athleisure trend is going strong and we’re pretty sure it isn’t dying anytime soon. We recently spotted Deepika Padukone at the airport exuding a sporty vibe. Wearing comfy tracks paired with a white tank, she layers this look with a patent leather jacket in the similar hue. She keeps her hair casually tied in a loose ponytail. She sported white sneakers and round sunnies to complete the stereotypical airport look.

Also, spot her new Gucci bag that we are conspiring to steal!

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

We’re loving her look from head-to-toe and literally drooling over her new Gucci bag.

2
