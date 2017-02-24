Sonam Kapoor Wore A Sari Inspired By Emilio Pucci’s Latest Collection

Sonam Kapoor (Source: Instastories | Namrata Soni)

Sonam Kapoor is currently in Dubai at the Kalyan jewellers store launch looking her fashionable best (as always). Even though she was meant to dress in a sari she notched her Indian wear with fringes similar to what Emilio Pucci showcased at his recent show.

UFFFFFFFFF😍😍😍😍😍😍 @emiliopucci A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Feb 23, 2017 at 10:26am PST

Both these designs look pretty similar, don’t they? Seems like both designers used the same mood board to create these looks.

Sonam Kapoor (Source: Instastories | Namrata Soni) Sonam Kapoor (Source: Instastories | Namrata Soni) Sonam Kapoor (Source: Instastories | Namrata Soni) Sonam Kapoor (Source: Instastories | Namrata Soni) Sonam Kapoor (Source: Instastories | Namrata Soni) Sonam Kapoor (Source: Instastories | Namrata Soni) ‹ ›







Wearing this mint green and white sari detailed with fringes all over, she looked absolutely stunning. She accessorised this look with a necklace, a pair of earrings and a ring – all from Kalyan Jewellers. With her hair neatly tied in a bun, celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni opted for pink lips and a winged eyeliner with accents of gold.

