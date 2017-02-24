Sonam Kapoor Wore A Sari Inspired By Emilio Pucci’s Latest Collection

Sonam Kapoor is currently in Dubai at the Kalyan jewellers store launch looking her fashionable best (as always). Even though she was meant to dress in a sari she notched her Indian wear with fringes similar to what Emilio Pucci showcased at his recent show.
Both these designs look pretty similar, don’t they? Seems like both designers used the same mood board to create these looks.
Check her look out:
Wearing this mint green and white sari detailed with fringes all over, she looked absolutely stunning. She accessorised this look with a necklace, a pair of earrings and a ring – all from Kalyan Jewellers. With her hair neatly tied in a bun, celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni opted for pink lips and a winged eyeliner with accents of gold.
Stunning, indeed. Tell us what you think by commenting below