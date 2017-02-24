What We’re Loving At Malini Ramani X The Label Life

Malini Ramani X The Label Life

Kolhapuri chappals has been the most quintessential Indian footwear of all times. It’s probably the only footwear that truly belongs to the Indian soil.

Malini Ramani for The Label Life designed a new range of ” The Modern Kolhapuri ” with added height in the form of wedges. Using some bright and earthy shades with accents of gold, the heel is made of cork. Keeping the wedding season and Indian festivities in mind, this footwear can blend with any Indian outfit easily. You could also style these with a simple pair of jeans and a kurta.

We’re totally loving the versatility and the usability of the Modern Kolhapuris designed by Malini Ramani.