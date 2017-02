Ishqbaaz actress Shireena Sambyal tied the knot with her beau Vishnu Rao on 15th February in Noida. And I came across some really gorgeous photos of their shaandaar shaadi on my friend and one of my favourite wedding photographer, Stuti Dasgupta‘s page, The Cheesecake Project. Check these out.

| Source: The Cheesecake Project, Faceboook | | Source: The Cheesecake Project, Faceboook | | Source: The Cheesecake Project, Faceboook | | Source: The Cheesecake Project, Faceboook | | Source: The Cheesecake Project, Faceboook | | Source: The Cheesecake Project, Faceboook | | Source: The Cheesecake Project, Faceboook | ‹ ›







‹ ›

Congratulations to the gorgeous couple.