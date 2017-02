The new song from Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya is here and we are in love with it. You have to see how Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are weaving magic in Aashiq Surrender Hua. Popular music composer Amaal Mallik has crooned this super fun number and I think he should definitely start singing more often. Check this out.

What a catchy filmy track sprinkled with masala! LOVE IT!