We Can’t Stop Talking About Shilpa Shetty’s Shoes

When has Shilpa Shetty Kundra not sizzled in her shoes? But this time it’s both the shoes and Shilpa sizzling equally. Sporting Topshop from head-to-toe, she wears ripped denims over a black bodysuit and a pair of ultra hot peep-toes. She goes minimal with the accessories with just a ring and a delicate gold chain. TBH with shoes so hot,who would ever need to accessorise further?
Her face sports a fresh, dewy sheen with well done brows and a matte lip. Her hair is styled straight with a neat center-parting. Way to make a basic denim look so upbeat!
If you’re looking for a nice pair of ripped jeans then we’ve picked one out for you.