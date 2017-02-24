We Can’t Stop Talking About Shilpa Shetty’s Shoes

Off to the Facebook Office Mumbai Going live in 30 mins.. my look for the day.. @Topshop head to toe😬Keeping it simple😅 #theshilpashetty.com #workmode #goinglive A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@officialshilpashetty) on Feb 22, 2017 at 1:33am PST

When has Shilpa Shetty Kundra not sizzled in her shoes? But this time it’s both the shoes and Shilpa sizzling equally. Sporting Topshop from head-to-toe, she wears ripped denims over a black bodysuit and a pair of ultra hot peep-toes. She goes minimal with the accessories with just a ring and a delicate gold chain. TBH with shoes so hot,who would ever need to accessorise further?

Her face sports a fresh, dewy sheen with well done brows and a matte lip. Her hair is styled straight with a neat center-parting. Way to make a basic denim look so upbeat!

