We Can’t Stop Talking About Shilpa Shetty’s Shoes

Hrishitaa Sharma Feb . 24 . 2017

When has Shilpa Shetty Kundra not sizzled in her shoes? But this time it’s both the shoes and Shilpa sizzling equally. Sporting Topshop from head-to-toe, she wears ripped denims over a black bodysuit and a pair of ultra hot peep-toes. She goes minimal with the accessories with just a ring and a delicate gold chain. TBH with shoes so hot,who would ever need to accessorise further?

Her face sports a fresh, dewy sheen with well done brows and a matte lip. Her hair is styled straight with a neat center-parting. Way to make a basic denim look so upbeat!

If you’re looking for a nice pair of ripped jeans then we’ve picked one out for you.

ShopNow

0
TAGS
celebrity fashion Celebrity outfit Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Shilpa Shetty Kundra Topshop
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Jan . 30 . 2017Have You Met The Stylish Desi Sister Duo? – Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Shamita Shetty
Jan . 25 . 2017Shilpa Shetty’s Tote Is Our Latest Crush
Jan . 24 . 2017How The Sari Took Over Our Instagram Feed This Weekend
Jan . 24 . 2017Shilpa Shetty Shows Off Her Long Legs In Her Latest Outfit
Jan . 15 . 2017Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Kalki Koechlin Slayed With Their Metallics At The Jio Filmfare Awards
celebrity style
Feb . 24 . 2017Sonam Kapoor Wore A Sari Inspired By Emilio Pucci’s Latest Collection
Feb . 24 . 2017Kangana Ranaut Looks Like A Porcelain Doll In This Gown
Feb . 24 . 2017Pull Off Sporty Chic Like Deepika Padukone
Feb . 23 . 2017Deepika Padukone Wears The Holy Grail Of Denim Dresses
Feb . 22 . 2017Alia Bhatt Stands Out In This Eye-Catching Dress
Topshop
Jan . 24 . 2017Disha Patani Brings Sexy Back In This Amazing Jumpsuit
Nov . 24 . 2016Alia Bhatt’s Statement Jeans Gets An A+
Oct . 22 . 2016The Colour Combination Of Deepika Padukone’s Latest Outfit Is To Die For!
Oct . 3 . 2016All That Glitters Is Not Gold, It’s Kriti Sanon’s Pants!
Sep . 22 . 2016Surveen Chawla’s Wrap Dress Is What We Need In Our Lives!
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web