We Need To Talk About Alia Bhatt In These Adorable Outfits

Sanaa Shah Feb . 24 . 2017

Wearing this peppy Swati Vijaivargie ensemble, Alia Bhatt looked fresh and ready for summer. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel in this cold-shoulder printed number, she was out to promote her new film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. She styled this look with nude strappy heels and silver danglers from House of Shikha.

She was also spotted in a Arpita Mehta creation for the same promotions. It was a simple lehenga-choli layered with a sheer jacket. With her tresses left open in soft curls, she completed her look with kohl eyes and nude lips.

We loved both her looks equally. They were fresh, peppy and perfect for summer.

Which look do you prefer most? Share your thoughts by commenting below.

Alia Bhatt Ami Patel Arpita Mehta Badrinath Ki Dulhania celebrity fashion Celebrity Spotting celebrity style House of Shikha Swati Vijaivargie
