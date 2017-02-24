We Need To Talk About Alia Bhatt In These Adorable Outfits

🌟 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:40am PST

Wearing this peppy Swati Vijaivargie ensemble, Alia Bhatt looked fresh and ready for summer. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel in this cold-shoulder printed number, she was out to promote her new film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. She styled this look with nude strappy heels and silver danglers from House of Shikha.

Alia Bhatt

She was also spotted in a Arpita Mehta creation for the same promotions. It was a simple lehenga-choli layered with a sheer jacket. With her tresses left open in soft curls, she completed her look with kohl eyes and nude lips.

Alia Bhatt

We loved both her looks equally. They were fresh, peppy and perfect for summer.

Which look do you prefer most? Share your thoughts by commenting below.