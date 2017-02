Anushka Sharma

I’ve always loved Anushka Sharma. Not only is she a brilliant actor, she also makes it a point to stand for everything right and logical. She doesn’t believe in mincing her words on important issues and identifies herself as a proud feminist. Her latest Vogue cover has managed to capture Anushka in her true element. Her T-Shirt strongly endorses the “F-Word” aka Feminism and unsurprisingly, Anushka is looking gorgeous.

Check it out!

@vogueindia this month. Shot by Tarun Vishwa. Styled by @anaitashroffadajania Hair: @georgiougabriel Make-up: Anil Chinnappa A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Feb 24, 2017 at 9:31pm PST

Always an inspiration :)