Awkward: Why Is Saif Ali Khan On Tinder?

Saif Ali Khan

Yep, a photo of Saif Ali Khan has made it to Tinder and I’m pretty sure this isn’t the first time a celeb photo has been “misused on a dating app. However, things got out of hand recently when a 44-year old woman in UK thought she’d found the love of her life in a fake Tinder user. The fakester went by the name Antony Ray and used Saif’s photo as his display picture.

According to a report in Daily Mail, after 14 months of virtually dating, the woman hired a private investigator only to find that “Antony was a married man with children.” She was so shocked that she had to go through counselling to recover from the trauma.

