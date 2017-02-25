Ayesha Takia Reacts To Her Latest Photos & Its Trolls

Priyam Saha Feb . 25 . 2017
Ayesha Takia

Ayesha Takia‘s latest photos created quite a stir as she looked rather different from the last time we’d all seen her. Of course, slowly but surely, Ayesha fell prey to online trolling. However, from the looks of it, the babe has taken it all in her stride and is not letting some virtual opinions bog her down.

She posted on Instagram saying:

💃🏼

A post shared by Ayesha Takia Azmi (@ayeshatakia) on

Do you, Ayesha :)

Ayesha Takia
