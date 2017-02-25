Ayesha Takia Reacts To Her Latest Photos & Its Trolls

Ayesha Takia‘s latest photos created quite a stir as she looked rather different from the last time we’d all seen her. Of course, slowly but surely, Ayesha fell prey to online trolling. However, from the looks of it, the babe has taken it all in her stride and is not letting some virtual opinions bog her down.
She posted on Instagram saying:
Crazzzy long arm😜 me takin selfies! Y not lol! #StopSelfieShaming All u girls n guys who love urself enough to take ur own picture and feel good about it should be proud. Don't let anyone tell u to dim ur confidence and self love. We live in a world of judgements and bullying, so we need to rise above that n just be who we are and be proud of it. LOVE URSELF 💋💋💋 #ayeshatakia
Do you, Ayesha :)