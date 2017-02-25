This Bollywood Actor Is Gearing Up To Climb The Mount Everest

Amit Sadh

Amit Sadh Of Kai Po Che fame is reportedly keen to climb the Mount Everest – and we all know that’s no mean feat. But the actor has harboured this dream long enough and even started the preparations for the mission.

According to a popular daily, Amit has set a date for 2019, and will be taking 6 months off his schedule. He will also undergo training for a couple of years and follow a strict fitness routine. He told MumbaiMirror:

A lot of permissions have to be taken and it’s not easy to climb Everest. About Rs 35 lakh will be needed for this and currently, I am in the process of figuring out the logistics. I am also locking the team that I am going to be climbing with.

Isn’t that amazing?! All the best for this endeavour, Amit!