Kapil Sharma

Rumour has it that Kapil Sharma‘s Koffee With Karan 5 episode may be dropped from the show’s final lineup. Kapil has already shot for the entire episode but according to a report in TOI, the makers may never air it because it wasn’t ‘entertaining’ enough. Apparently, Kapil also said that he wasn’t comfortable answering questions about his personal life on the show.

Hmm, seems highly unlikely, don’t you think? Tell me in the comments below