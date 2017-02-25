Is Mahesh Bhatt Going To Bring Pakistani Artistes Back To India?

Mahesh Bhatt

The film industry went through a rough patch last year when BJP imposed a blanket ban on Pakistani artistes working in India. The move was not appreciated by many from the film industry, especially because it caused a hindrance to a few films that were already in the pipeline.

However, Mahesh Bhatt is reportedly bringing Pakistani artistes back to India – for a song on the theme of cross border peace. According to a report in DNA, he has approached Ali Zafar, Shafqat Amanat Ali and also plan on getting Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on board. Reportedly, this is for a play called Milne Do, which will be staged in Delhi on June 8 and Mumbai on June 23.

Although all the Pakistani artistes who have been approached have shown a keen interest in the project, it remains to be seen if the noble initiative faces an obstacle in the form of protests. Fingers crossed!