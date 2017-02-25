Is Varun Dhawan Getting Married This Year?

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan has only recently started talking a little about his long-time girlfriend, Natasha. In a recent interview, he revealed how grateful he is for how good a job Natasha has done sticking by him. He also mentioned that their relationship is reaching a good place. Almost immediately rumours started doing the rounds that Varun and Natasha are all set to tie the knot this year. However, looks like those plans would have to wait.

In an interaction with HT, Varun said:

Everyone buys houses. It doesn’t have to be related to marriage. I said the same thing three years back and I am sticking to it. If someone reads my previous interviews, they will find the same thing. The day I am going to take a serious step towards marriage, I will announce it to the world. So, no, I am not thinking of it now.

There you have it!