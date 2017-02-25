Is Katrina Kaif Making A Cameo In Salman Khan Starrer Tubelight?

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan hitmaker jodi of Kabir Khan and Salman Khan is back with another venture, Tubelight. The film is currently in the pipeline and has already generated a lot of curiosity, especially because the duo’s last venture was a smashing success.

Salman is the co-producer of the film and reportedly features opposite Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in the historic war drama. Rumour mills are abuzz that Sallu wants Katrina Kaif to make a special appearance in Tubelight, and also asked Kabir to include a cameo for her. However, since the film is set against the 1962 Sino-Indian war, changing the script to accommodate Kat would be a slightly difficult task.

Hmm. Your thoughts?