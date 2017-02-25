Rahul Khanna Tweeted About Breaking Up After 20 Years And The Internet Went Crazy

Rahul Khanna

The Perfect Man aka Rahul Khanna has massive fan following since forever. He may not have had an active career in Bollywood over the years, but his charm and great looks ensured that he never faded out of public memory.

Little is known about Rahul’s personal life, so his latest tweet obviously came as quite a shock to everyone. He tweeted about breaking up after 2 decades…

Breaking up sucks. Especially when you've been together for over two decades. 💔😢 — Rahul Khanna (@R_Khanna) February 25, 2017

And twitter didn’t know how to deal…

.@R_Khanna Sir breaking up after 2 decades? That is like skipping a YouTube ad after having watched it almost till the end. 😂😂 — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) February 25, 2017

@R_Khanna This calls for nutella and peanut butter sandwhich at midnight followed by hard gym session next day — priyanka rai (@priyankaphysio) February 25, 2017

@r_khanna start doing Naiiyo Naiiyo — Super Sindhi (@iBhaggu) February 25, 2017

Turns out, the tweet was directed at British Airlines, as mentioned by Rahul in his blog post. Much ado about nothing, I guess?!