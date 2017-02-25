Rahul Khanna Tweeted About Breaking Up After 20 Years And The Internet Went Crazy

Priyam Saha Feb . 25 . 2017
Rahul Khanna

The Perfect Man aka Rahul Khanna has massive fan following since forever. He may not have had an active career in Bollywood over the years, but his charm and great looks ensured that he never faded out of public memory.

Little is known about Rahul’s personal life, so his latest tweet obviously came as quite a shock to everyone. He tweeted about breaking up after 2 decades…

And twitter didn’t know how to deal…

Turns out, the tweet was directed at British Airlines, as mentioned by Rahul in his blog post. Much ado about nothing, I guess?!

3
TAGS
Rahul Khanna
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Rahul Khanna
Feb . 4 . 2017Bipasha Basu, La La Land, & Everything Else That Happened at LFW
Dec . 30 . 2016The 10 Best Menswear Looks from 2016
Dec . 27 . 2016Rahul Khanna Slays While Travelling Too
Dec . 23 . 2016Guys, Rahul Khanna Just Gave You The Blueprint To Dress This Party Season
Oct . 8 . 2016Rahul Khanna Is Suited Up To Perfection!
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web