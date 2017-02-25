Rannvijay Singh Just Revealed The Name Of His Baby Girl – And It’s Beautiful

Rannvijay Singh, Priyanka Singh | Source: Instagram |

Rannvijay Singh and his gorgeous wife Priyanka Singha were recently blessed with a baby girl, earlier this year. The TV star is naturally overjoyed to embark upon this journey and is enjoying fatherhood to the hilt.

Recently, when Pinkvilla asked him the name of his tiny bundle of joy, Ranvijay revealed:

Her name is Kainaat. She is my Universe, so she is my Kainaat.

Aww! That’s a beautiful name, isn’t it?! Clearly, daddy dearest’s world revolves around his tiny baby, and giving him company is another new daddy – Harbhajan Singh, who recently became father to a baby girl, Hinaya a few months ago. Rannvijay and Bhajji will be seen together in the new season of Roadies and the two fathers have been bonding a lot lately over their respective daughters.

Ranvijay told Pinkvilla:

Harbhajan and I only talk about this. The common thing is that we both have daughters, the other thing is that our wives are Punjabis from London. Hinaya is a bit older than Kainat, so we just keep on talking about them. We talk about work only for a couple of minutes, then we get back to our favourite topic, our daughters. Bhajji is also a brand new to it. He doesn’t give daddy tips but he keeps saying that she will make you restless and you will feel an urge to be with you every now and then.

This is just too adorable!