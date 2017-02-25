Umm. KRK Just Called Ranveer Singh A Terrorist

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 25 . 2017
Kamaal R Khan

Kamaal R. Khan doesn’t try hard for people to hate him. After taking over almost all Bollywood stars and trying to put them down with his mean comments (the most recent one being Swara Bhaskar), he has targeted Ranveer Singh.

Now we all know Ranveer’s quirky sense of style, which absolutely nobody has the guts, or personality to pull off. He recently stepped out looking extraordinaire, and KRK had to give his two cents about it.

Check out his tweet:

Knowing Ranveer, if at all he decides to reply to KRK’s ridiculous comparison, it’s going to be an EPIC comeback!

Kamaal R. Khan Ranveer Singh
