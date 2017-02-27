10 Hilarious Tweets About The Oscars 2017 That Will Have You In Splits

The Oscars 2017 was filled with memorable moments – some funny, some emotional and some that made our hearts happy. Here’s a compilation of 9 wittiest tweets about the grand ceremony.
— Broderick Greer (@BroderickGreer) February 27, 2017
Nicole, kid, man pic.twitter.com/msgHaaBSJH
— Daniel D’Addario (@DPD_) February 27, 2017
don’t ever talk to Me myself or my other self Ever AGAIN pic.twitter.com/XY6kCzI6eK
— ️ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@DAREDEVllLS) February 27, 2017
GOSLING: I saved jazz music. pic.twitter.com/iUWbUqTbjk
— Jamie Woodham (@jwoodham) February 27, 2017
Look at Chrissy Teigen back there pretending to sleep through Casey Affleck’s acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/nM7UgQ6Rl9
— Brandon Wall (@Walldo) February 27, 2017
Nicole Kidman has no idea how to clap #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BMDgcvnZsy
— Mashable (@mashable) February 27, 2017
The LaLa Land guy was like “let’s keep making movies that celebrate diversity” and God was like, Hmm I have an idea
— David Rees (@david_rees) February 27, 2017
So many Asian ppl at the oscars tonight so exciting pic.twitter.com/5A4nh2Zou4
— Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) February 27, 2017
Never forget that this man was an absolute liability at cornerback in Remember The Titans pic.twitter.com/gR20vx7SA0
— Nick Klopsis (@NickKlopsis) February 27, 2017
Hey @realDonaldTrump u up?
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) February 27, 2017
