10 Hilarious Tweets About The Oscars 2017 That Will Have You In Splits

The Oscars 2017 was filled with memorable moments – some funny, some emotional and some that made our hearts happy. Here’s a compilation of 9 wittiest tweets about the grand ceremony.

1)

2)

3)

don’t ever talk to Me myself or my other self Ever AGAIN pic.twitter.com/XY6kCzI6eK — ️ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@DAREDEVllLS) February 27, 2017

4)

GOSLING: I saved jazz music. pic.twitter.com/iUWbUqTbjk — Jamie Woodham (@jwoodham) February 27, 2017

5)

Look at Chrissy Teigen back there pretending to sleep through Casey Affleck’s acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/nM7UgQ6Rl9 — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) February 27, 2017

6)

Nicole Kidman has no idea how to clap #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BMDgcvnZsy — Mashable (@mashable) February 27, 2017

7)

The LaLa Land guy was like “let’s keep making movies that celebrate diversity” and God was like, Hmm I have an idea — David Rees (@david_rees) February 27, 2017

8)

So many Asian ppl at the oscars tonight so exciting pic.twitter.com/5A4nh2Zou4 — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) February 27, 2017

9)

Never forget that this man was an absolute liability at cornerback in Remember The Titans pic.twitter.com/gR20vx7SA0 — Nick Klopsis (@NickKlopsis) February 27, 2017

HAHAHA! And lastly:

LOL