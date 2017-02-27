Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan And Alia Bhatt Rock The Golden Door

Hrishitaa Sharma Feb . 27 . 2017
Sandeep Khosla Alia Bhatt Varun Dhawan and Abu Jani | Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla X Cancer Association

Sunday night saw a very special fashion presentation by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla in aid of Cancer Patients Aid Association. The fashion show was a powerful expression of dizzying style and substance. The event – The Golden Door, saw finest craftsmanship in couture and the set, which hosted superstar Amitabh Bachchan along with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

“We have been blessed with so much and consider it an absolute privilege to be able to give back by putting our creativity to the most beautiful of all uses. The empowerment of others, especially in their Right to Health, “

– Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla.

Mr. Bachchan donated INR 11 Lakhs to the cause wearing a black linen flower power kurta embellished with abla mirror and resham work with pleated pallazzos pants. Alia and Varun grooved to the beats of Tamma Tamma as a special performance. Alia’s look comprised of red lace ghagra embellished with Swarovski stones, abla mirror and resham embroidery with a tassel off-shoulder embellished blouse. Varun on the other hand, looked dapper in a red sheesh mahal pleated jacket embellished in gold and silver abla mirrors.

Sandeep Khosla, Amitabh Bachchan & Abu Jani | Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla in aid of Cancer Patients Aid Association.

Models Walking The Ramp | Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla in aid of Cancer Patients Aid Association.

Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan | Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla in aid of Cancer Patients Aid Association.

Suzanne Khan with Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla | Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla in aid of Cancer Patients Aid Association.

Sonali Bendre | Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla in aid of Cancer Patients Aid Association.

Varun Dhawan | Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla in aid of Cancer Patients Aid Association.

Amitabh Bachchan | Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla in aid of Cancer Patients Aid Association.

Don’t they all look fantastic? Tell us who looked the best in your opinion.

