Another Bollywood Actress Walked The Oscars Red Carpet, But Not Many People Are Talking About Her

There is, of course, a lot of chatter and pride about Priyanka Chopra attending the Oscars and walking the red carpet. But what many people seem to have overlooked is that another Priyanka is in attendance, too: Priyanka Bose, the actress who starred in Lion alongside Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman.

Lion is an Australian drama set partly in India, and tells the story of a five-year-old boy who is separated from his family and can’t make his way back home. Bose plays the character of Kamla Munshi, the five-year-old’s mother.

Lion has six Oscar nominations, and Bose is attending (along with Dev Patel) to support the film. Bose has previously starred in Hindi films like Johnny Gaddaar, Love Sex aur Dhoka and Gulaab Gang.