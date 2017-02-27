Apart From Raees & ADHM, This Film Also Suffered Due To The Ban On Pakistani Artistes In India

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 27 . 2017
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Raees

After the blanket ban on Pakistani artistes last year, a couple of Bollywood films were in a soup owing to their cross-border actors. There were far too many opinions on the major step taken by the government, and Karan Johar even publicly appealed to lift the ban off his film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Raees did not go through much trouble as it released a little later, but it did suffer as the female lead, Mahira Khan was absent from the promotions. Even though the ban has not been lifted, Mahesh Bhatt recently announced a project for which he will be reuniting Pakistani singers.

Sridevi

Sridevi‘s film, Mom, starring Pakistani actors Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui was also in the pipeline when the ban was imposed. The film went on floors last year in March, and a song and an important scene scheduled to be shot in Delhi was pending.  However, the team has now changed the location to Bangkok to avoid any sort of controversy. Mom was reportedly nearing its completion when the attacks on Uri happened, which eventually led to the ban, thus causing an indefinite delay.

Apart from Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna also star in the emotional drama being produced by Boney Kapoor.

27
TAGS
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Raees Sridevi
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Sridevi
Feb . 23 . 2017We’re Celebrating Sabyasachi’s Birthday With Our Fave Throwbacks
Feb . 18 . 2017Video: Sridevi’s Daughter Jhanvi Kapoor Has Got The Moves!
Feb . 17 . 2017Sridevi & Jhanvi Kapoor Are Twinning And Winning
Feb . 15 . 2017Photo: Sridevi & Her Daughter Jhanvi Kapoor Are Shining Brighter Than Diamonds!
Feb . 14 . 2017Photo: Jhanvi Kapoor Poses With Her Rumoured Boyfriend & Parents
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Nov . 11 . 2016The Official Unplugged Version Of ‘Channa Mereya’ Is Here – Listen To The Full Song
Nov . 8 . 2016Photos: Mohd. Rafi Fans Burn Karan Johar’s Photos & Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Posters
Nov . 5 . 2016WATCH: Here’s A Deleted Song From Ae Dil Hai Mushkil!
Nov . 4 . 2016This Filmmaker Is Not Interested In Watching Ae Dil Hai Mushkil!
Nov . 2 . 2016Why Ranbir Kapoor Is The Male Version of Sonam Kapoor
Raees
Feb . 21 . 2017Video: Mahira Khan Re-Lives Her Bollywood Moment In Full DDLJ Style
Feb . 9 . 2017Pahlaj Nihalani Lashes Out At Pakistan Censor Board’s Ban On Raees
Feb . 8 . 2017Mahira Khan Talks About Being A Single Mother In Pakistan
Feb . 3 . 2017Rahul Dholakia Opens Up About Working With Shah Rukh Khan, Raees – Kaabil Clash & More
Jan . 31 . 2017Mahira Khan Just Took The Cutest Set Of Photos
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web