Apart From Raees & ADHM, This Film Also Suffered Due To The Ban On Pakistani Artistes In India

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Raees

After the blanket ban on Pakistani artistes last year, a couple of Bollywood films were in a soup owing to their cross-border actors. There were far too many opinions on the major step taken by the government, and Karan Johar even publicly appealed to lift the ban off his film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Raees did not go through much trouble as it released a little later, but it did suffer as the female lead, Mahira Khan was absent from the promotions. Even though the ban has not been lifted, Mahesh Bhatt recently announced a project for which he will be reuniting Pakistani singers.

Sridevi

Sridevi‘s film, Mom, starring Pakistani actors Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui was also in the pipeline when the ban was imposed. The film went on floors last year in March, and a song and an important scene scheduled to be shot in Delhi was pending. However, the team has now changed the location to Bangkok to avoid any sort of controversy. Mom was reportedly nearing its completion when the attacks on Uri happened, which eventually led to the ban, thus causing an indefinite delay.

Apart from Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna also star in the emotional drama being produced by Boney Kapoor.