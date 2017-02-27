Emma Roberts Wears A Vintage Armani Privé Number—And We’re In Love

Natasha Patel Feb . 27 . 2017

Keeping aside how STUNNING Emma Roberts‘ makeup and hair looks (I mean, that bold red lip is just to die for), but we cannot stop staring at her vintage Armani Privé dress! This beaded, two-toned number with lace detailing has us in total awe.

Also, her fiery red locks went perfectly with her red pout by Charlotte Tilbury!

We heart Emma’s vintage dress and need it NOW!

What do you guys think?

