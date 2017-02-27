“I Don’t Understand Airport Looks” – Sidharth Malhotra On Being Clicked Out & About

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most good looking actors we have in Bollywood right now. So, it’s but obvious that the paparazzi would want to click him every time they spot him out and about doing his thang. But for Sidharth, who grew up as a simple Delhi boy, this still seems very new to him. In an interview with HT, he opened up on the same.

I don’t understand airport looks. Now they want to click me when I am sweating also. It is amazing because it is such a shift for me because of my upbringing. I am definitely at the stage where I am surprised. I am not negative or positive about it. I am just intrigued that I am now so important. I don’t read stuff about myself, so that keeps it easy. Also, I don’t think none of the actors read the papers and then go and question each other. At least, I don’t.

Haha. Don’t know about you but we’re sure as hell that your fans would love pictures of you sweating too, Sid! LOL.