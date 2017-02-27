Nawazuddin Siddiqui Slammed Bollywood Award Shows In His Facebook Post

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 27 . 2017
Om Puri

Earlier this year, Bollywood mourned the death of veteran actor, Om Puri. As part of the 89th Academy Awards, Hollywood acknowledged the departed souls in a special segment. The actor, who has worked in several Hollywood films, was one of those honoured in a montage at the event.

His family even released an official statement expressing their gratitude for the same. The gesture was indeed great, but one must notice that the late actor was not mentioned in the several Bollywood award shows that happened in the past few months.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui raised the issue in his Facebook post. He wrote:

Source: Facebook

Your thoughts?

17
TAGS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Jan . 25 . 2017Review: Raees Is A “Classy” Version Of A “Massy” Movie
Dec . 27 . 2016Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Haraamkhor Trailer Looks Promising!
Oct . 3 . 2016Nawazuddin Siddiqui Denies Assaulting Pregnant Sister-In-Law; Releases CCTV Footage As Proof
Sep . 10 . 20165 Freaky Things That Happened At The Freaky Ali Promotions In Dubai
Sep . 6 . 2016Photos: Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Amy Jackson Had A Blast On The Kapil Sharma Show
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web