Nawazuddin Siddiqui Slammed Bollywood Award Shows In His Facebook Post

Om Puri

Earlier this year, Bollywood mourned the death of veteran actor, Om Puri. As part of the 89th Academy Awards, Hollywood acknowledged the departed souls in a special segment. The actor, who has worked in several Hollywood films, was one of those honoured in a montage at the event.

His family even released an official statement expressing their gratitude for the same. The gesture was indeed great, but one must notice that the late actor was not mentioned in the several Bollywood award shows that happened in the past few months.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui raised the issue in his Facebook post. He wrote:

