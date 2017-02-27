OMG! Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif Are Doing A Movie Together!

Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif

The stars have aligned – after years of a cold war of sorts, it looks like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have finally decided to bury their hatchet. Both these lovely ladies are now former girlfriends to Ranbir Kapoor and there has been enough reportage over time about how DP and Kat don’t really see eye to eye.

All of that is going to change now because reportedly Katrina and Deepika have agreed to be a part of Anand L Rai‘s upcoming film with Shah Rukh Khan. This is huge! Sources close to the film reveal that both the female parts of very well etched out and crucial to the film.

This is one exciting casting, don’t you think?