Quick break from shooting Quantico… #Oscars A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

For the 89th Annual Academy Awards, our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra was dressed to slay on the red carpet. Wearing a Ralph & Russo figure-hugging dress, PC kept it chic and simple at the Oscars.

How stunning was Priyanka Chopra tonight ? I Kept her hair shiny, strong , and sleek using @pantene Pro V Smooth and Sleek shampoo and conditioner. The perfect base for an award worthy look! Stay tuned for the look breakdown ! #strongisbeautiful #HairbyLacyRedway #priyankachopra #ad A post shared by LACY REDWAY HAIRSTYLIST (@lacyredway) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:16pm PST

We love that her hair was side swept and kept at the back with just her statement earrings doing all the talking!

What do you think? Love PC’s look?