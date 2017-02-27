Sabyasachi Debuts His Entire Spring Couture Collection On Instagram

Hrishitaa Sharma Feb . 27 . 2017

Sabyasachi Mukherjee becomes unstoppable after his birthday. The designer maven launched his new Spring Couture ’17 collection on Instagram over the weekend and we couldn’t stop double tapping. The Udaipur Collection featured jewellery from Kishandas For Sabyasachi and turned out to be an extravagant affair. The oh-so-powerful collection would make any girl and guy wish they were getting married tomorrow. Here’s everything you need to note about the magic created for all the to-be-Sabya-brides out there.

1. The collection opens with soft pastels hues in vintage prints and delicate embroidery.

2. Moving on to beige base with gold and pastel applique work (the stuff dreams are made of).

3. We couldn’t stop staring at the sari having triple powers: print, brocade & sheer.

4. The collection also showed some unmissable flower power.

5. Velvet blouse with floral printed sari is the (new) classic combination.

6. Embroidered tulle sari and hand printed sherwani FTW!

7. Plunge brocade blouse with lehenga skirt featuring antique zardosi embroidery.

8. Then came the spectacular reds.

9. And it ended with some exquisite bridal wear that’ll make you screenshot the designs for your D-day!

This video will give you some more things to dream about.

Now excuse us, while we hit pause on our day and just keep staring at our screens.

